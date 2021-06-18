Meghalaya govt’s directives to DCs on dealing with COVID patients
SHILLONG, June 17: The state government has been informed by certain individuals including some of the MLAs that that some teams of COVID- l9 containment operations are exhibiting excessive fear while dealing with positive cases and executing containment operations thereby spreading excessive fear and panic around the entire vicinity of such affected cases including the patients themselves.
In a letter addressed to all the Deputy Commissioners of the districts, the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Sampath Kumar has stated that such fear and panic will eventually have a negative impact on the efforts of the State and the various District Administrations, to garner co-operation and confidence of the people for a participatory fight against the widespread infection of the COVID-19.
“While it is understood that the need to exercise given power/authority is required to a
certain extent, yet it should not be forgotten that this is the time of global human crisis and the
quality of compassion and empathy should be duly applied as well. In fact, this could be one of
the best approaches to win the confidence of the people,” the letter stated.
The Principal Secretary, Health, has therefore, told the officials involved to keep the following points in mind while exercising their duties:
- Proper guidance /counseling should be given to the family of those who have tested positive. As per the protocols issued from time to time, caution on symptoms to watch out for, early diagnosis and treatment etc. should be shared with the family.
- On the day I of the detection, the medical team should visit the house with precautions wearing N95 masks/ face shields. Even PPE is not required as long as the social distancing is maintained.
- Such affected families are to be allowed to get their food from a safe distance from wherever their food is being procured from, if it is not being cooked at home. If the family/families are from the BPL level and do not have ration in the house, the CCMTs are to take the responsibility of informing the District Administration for necessary action. A smooth system should be set up to ensure all those requiring help are properly assisted.
- No one afflicted should be left out from being provided dry ration or even cooked food. especially the poor. All possible help should be sought from the respective District Administration for such cases.
- The State should become exemplary in the handling of COVID cases not only in the area of clinical management of the positive cases, but even on humanitarian service towards the COVID affected as well.
- It should be understood by one and all that, the idea of containment should be made into a participatory process where very individual of the community takes responsibility for their well-being, rather than having to be forcefully imposed upon.
- Some strategy of removing fear and anxiety from the people must be adopted through empathetic response.
- The message that the disease can be cured if it is treated early and correct steps are taken as per protocols, should be disseminated to the general public in the simplest of ways, to make it easily comprehensible for the lay person.
- Sensitivity towards the affected population is of utmost importance and all possible support as individuals of the community/as neighbours/family members etc. should be extended.
- The Medical team is to meet the patients at least once, to dispel any panic and fear which may often be unfounded through excessive rumour mongering coming in from various agencies.
- Efforts should also be made to get through to the patients telephonically for monitoring. Much can be achieved through interactive interventions in terms of testing as well as vaccination also. Confidence building and boosting is greatly required.
- Many go through mental anxiety on account of the fear of the virus and could lead to even catastrophic actions out of hopelessness and desperation. A message of hope and confidence should therefore be sent through such positive actions in the fields in whatever capacity of duties one is placed in.
- Any such case(s) should be advised or referred to counsellors who are available for assistance through phone/hospitals.
- The COVID Management Teams should not be over zealous in executing containment operations even though the intentions are noble and is much appreciated.
- At times such actions could easily be misconstrued as harsh and coercive. This should be avoided as much as is possible.
- The COVID OPDs have been set up by the Department for the purpose of all symptomatic and suspect patients to seek confirmation. It is therefore necessary for the patients who require medical guidance to visit the OPD centres and seek medical help. Such cases should not be stopped from exiting their houses even if they are under containment areas, if no medical help can be provided in the residence.
- It is for such purposes that the community ambulances have been facilitated and should be utilized. The family members of the affected person can also assist in dropping off the affected patient for medical check-ups etc. without any fear. They should be sensitized on the low-risk factor while travelling in the same vehicle as long as both are properly masked and the windows are kept open.
- Such affected families should be definitely encouraged to take extra precautions but without displaying excessive discrimination, while maintaining protocols which can add to the fear and anxiety of the affected patient.
- Those patients, who have opted for home isolation and have spaces in their residences, should be allowed to come out for strolls etc. This will aid in mental relaxation and exercise for the body as well, instead of complete confinement to a single room, unless the patients mobility is compromised.
- The family members would also be able to allay their fears about the disease and render emotional /moral support for the patient. However, those sharing compounds with several families etc. should exercise extra caution and restrain inter-mingling at all cost following proper protocols at all times.
- In addition to being vaccinated, proper masking at all times when near the patient Concerned, frequent hand washing, maintaining proper social distancing are the cardinal principles which can help significantly in the direct handling of COVID positive patients without having to compromise one’s own well-being.
- This message should be carried out to the households for encouraging compassionate care of affected persons. This is an important aspect of COVID management which cannot be overlooked or excesses allowed to happen while performing the line of duty.
- The Deputy Commissioners should take up the matter with all concerned for a conscientious effort for a more sensitive/empathetic management.
- Success stories of such cases should be shared in various legitimate platforms to instil trust amongst the general public.
Comments are closed.