Meghalaya govt’s directives to DCs on dealing with COVID patients

SHILLONG, June 17: The state government has been informed by certain individuals including some of the MLAs that that some teams of COVID- l9 containment operations are exhibiting excessive fear while dealing with positive cases and executing containment operations thereby spreading excessive fear and panic around the entire vicinity of such affected cases including the patients themselves.

In a letter addressed to all the Deputy Commissioners of the districts, the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Sampath Kumar has stated that such fear and panic will eventually have a negative impact on the efforts of the State and the various District Administrations, to garner co-operation and confidence of the people for a participatory fight against the widespread infection of the COVID-19.

“While it is understood that the need to exercise given power/authority is required to a

certain extent, yet it should not be forgotten that this is the time of global human crisis and the

quality of compassion and empathy should be duly applied as well. In fact, this could be one of

the best approaches to win the confidence of the people,” the letter stated.

The Principal Secretary, Health, has therefore, told the officials involved to keep the following points in mind while exercising their duties: