Fresh cases exceed recoveries

SHILLONG, June 17: Fresh cases outnumbered recoveries for the second day in a row in Meghalaya with the state registering 478 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while 329 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. In a positive development, the state administered a record 17,265 doses of vaccine on the day.

Four people succumbed to the infection on Thursday pushing the total number of deaths to 762. Two deaths were reported in East Jaintia Hills and one each in West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills. The case fatality rate came down to 1.74%.

189 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 60 in West Garo Hills, 43 in East Garo Hills, 37 in West Jaintia Hills, 35 in South Garo Hills, 24 in South West Khasi Hills, 20 in North Garo Hills, 19 each in East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, 17 in Ri-Bhoi and 15 in South West Garo Hills.

Recoveries on the day include 107 in East Khasi Hills, 89 in West Jaintia Hills, 50 in West Garo Hills, 25 in Ri-Bhoi, 17 in South West Garo Hills, 15 in East Garo Hills, eight in South West Khasi Hills, six each in East Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills, four in North Garo Hills and two in West Khasi Hills.

The total number of actives cases in state currently stands at 4,609.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,62,180 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far which include 4,87,265 first dose and 74,915 second dose.

Meanwhile, 589 shopkeepers and employees have been administered the vaccine in two days during the drive organised by the district administration at Iewduh.

An Executive Magistrate overseeing the vaccination drive at the office of the Hima Mylliem said the response has been good.

Myntri of Hima Mylliem, M. Kharlukhi asserted that the vaccination drive was voluntary and no one was being forced to take the vaccine.