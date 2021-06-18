Govt lacks vax strategy: Mukul

SHILLONG, June 17: Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma on Thursday came out blazing all guns against the MDA coalition claiming that the government had adopted a confrontational attitude rather than convincing the public to come forward for vaccination since it had no strategy in place.

“The state government’s decision on ‘no vaccination, no reopening of shops’ is a clear indication of the bankruptcy of ideas in adopting a strategy to convince the citizens,” Sangma said.

Terming the move as insensitive, Sangma said,

“They are confronting the general public because they don’t know how to engage with the people and convince them.”

Pointing out that the pandemic was a war that could be won only with everyone’s participation, Sangma said, “There is no shortcut to winning a war. You have to take everybody into confidence.”

Reiterating that governance was not everybody’s cup of tea, the former chief minister hit out at the current dispensation saying that information was being circulated among officials only and the public was not aware of them.

“You cannot expect everybody to follow the CM’s tweets,” he added.

He said that the government should understand the complexities associated with public hesitancy and try to find out ways and means to convince the masses.