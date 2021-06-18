Indian attack seems more balanced: Ian Chappell

Southampton, June 17: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has backed Indian bowling attack to do better in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand since it is more balanced due to the presence of better spinners.

“What I am looking forward to in the first-ever Test championship final is the battle of the pace bowling attacks,” said Chappell in a video posted on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website. “Both India and New Zealand have got very strong pace-bowling attacks. India has got a more balanced attack because they have better spinners and because (Ravindra) Jadeja is an all-rounder, they might get an opportunity to play a couple of spinners,” added Chappell. “It was a fierce battle to get into the top two. The two teams who are the most consistent, probably have the best bowling attacks, are in this final. I will keep Indian boys a little bit in front but New Zealand have that never-say-die attitude,” he said in the ICC video. (IANS)