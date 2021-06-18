Indian eves flounder against England

Bristol, June 17: Shafali Verma’s audacity and Smriti Mandhana’s flair mixed well in a record-breaking partnership but their phenomenal effort was ruined by a dramatic batting collapse on the second day of India Women’s one-off Test against England Women, here on Thursday.

England ended up posting the highest-ever total against India after they declared their first innings at 396 for nine but the visiting team openers gave the hosts a befitting reply with a 167-run stand.

Verma punished the English bowlers with her range of strokes in a breathtaking 94-run innings while left-handed Mandhana was all grace in her 78-run knock.

However, from a strong 167 for none, India lost five wickets for the addition of just 16 runs before ending the day at 187 for five.

India are still trailing England by 209 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma (0) at the crease.

Once the Indian openers were dismissed, the other batters seemed to be at sea against England spinners.

Home skipper Heather Knight, who scored 95 in England’s innings, triggered the collapse by dismissing Punam Raut (2) and Shikha Pandey (0).

Skipper Mithali Raj was trapped by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone as the hosts turned the tide in their favour in the last session.

Before the collapse, Verma and Mandhana forged a 167-run stand, India’s highest for the first wicket, surpassing previous-best of 153-run partnership between Gargi Banerji and Sandhya Agarwal against Australia in Mumbai in 1984.

The 17-year-old Verma, on debut, batted like a veteran. She missed out on a hundred but her knock was the highest individual score by an Indian on Test debut. She surpassed Chanderkanta Kaul’s 75 against New Zealand way back in 1995. Verma’s 94 came off 152 balls with 13 fours and two sixes while left-handed Mandhana’s knock was laced with 14 exquisite boundaries.

Verma was her usual aggressive self as she cut and pulled in her own inimitable style. She also hit a six off Nat Sciver with remarkable ease.

Mandhana was cautious yet fluent. She got her first boundary when she punched one off Sciver in the cover region. Her elegant drives were a delight to watch. (PTI)