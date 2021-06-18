Krem Ule ops: Second body trapped among debris: EJH DC

SHILLONG, June 17: East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki on Thursday said that the Navy divers could not retrieve the second body as it was trapped among the debris on the floor of the flooded main shaft. The first body was pulled out on Wednesday.

“The Navy divers were pulled out of the mine at around 2:45 pm on Thursday and will resume the operation on Friday,” Kharmalki said.

He also said that no one has come forward to identify the recovered body kept at Khliehriat Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the water level was found to have receded by around twenty feet on Thursday morning.

So far, close to 10.5 lakh litres of water has been pumped out from the two shafts connected to each other through underground tunnels.