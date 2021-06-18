Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns, set to join BJP

GUWAHATI, June 18: Congress in Assam today suffered blow as one of its 29 legislators, Rupjyoti Kurmi has tendered his resignation from Assam Assembly to pave the way for joing the ruling BJP party in the state,

The four-time Congress legislator from Mariani Assembly constituency and a prominent representative of the tea tribe community in the state, Rupjyoti Kurmi submitted his resignation here this morning to Assam Assembly Speaker, Biswajeet Daimary in presence of the state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Piyush Hazarika.

Kurmi is set to join the BJP and he has already got the go ahead from people in his constituency for his move. His decision to quit Congress was finalised following his JUne14 night meeting with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Piyush Hazarika and BJP MP from Jorhat Topon Gogoi. Kurmi also met the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma here last week stoking speculations about his possibility to join the BJP.

It may be mentioned that Kurmi was a known close associate of Himanta Biswa Sarma when the latter was in Congress party that he quit in 2016 it to join the BJP.

With the resignation of Kurmi, the number of Congress MLA in 126-member Assam Assembly has reduced to 28 only.