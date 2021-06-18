Pala not keen to be MPCC chief

SHILLONG, June 17: Shillong MP Vincent Pala, who is a top contender for the post of Congress’s state unit chief, has asserted that he is not keen on taking up the post.

He said on Thursday that it would be difficult for him to look after the affairs of Meghalaya while working in New Delhi. But at the same time, he said he would not be able to decline if the party’s central leadership decides to appoint him in the post.

He said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has not held any discussions on the matter since January when a team of senior leaders visited the state to take the views of party leaders and workers on the matter.

Stating that he is very junior compared to party stalwarts like former Speaker and sitting MLA Charles Pyngrope, Pala said he had called party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday requesting it to expedite the process of appointment.

“I think the AICC has started the process of appointing new presidents. They have done it in Kerala,” the MP said.

He said he would be happy if the incumbent, Celestine Lyngdoh continues in the post.

“Our incumbent president is more than competent to continue with the responsibility,” he said.

The Congress is seeking to revive itself in Meghalaya through a change of guard at the top position.

It was learnt Pyngrope might be entrusted with the responsibility as he is said to be enjoying the support of many MLAs.