MDA dodges media after Cabinet meet

SHILLONG, June 18: Breaking an age-old tradition in the state, the MDA Government on Thursday decided not to brief media persons after the Cabinet meeting here on Friday.

Journalists were patiently waiting for a media briefing as assured by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma but to no avail. It was expected of Power Minister James Sangma to brief the media on COVID-19 after the meet. However, the minister was no-show.

Nonetheless, Health Minister AL Hek briefed the media persons later but only about the review meeting on COVID-19.

A press statement on the decisions taken by the Cabinet was however issued from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Following an unusual trend by the government on Friday to dodge media persons, journalists tried to speak to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong about the minutes of the Cabinet meeting, but he refrained from uttering any word on the subject.

Common speculation about the government shying away from briefing media persons is the continuous grilling by the latter over the alleged foodgrain scam exposed by Assam Police.