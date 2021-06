Shillong, June 18: Fresh cases continue to exceed recoveries for the third consecutive day in Meghalaya with the state registering 650 new COVOD-19 cases on Friday.

Moreover, 431 patients recovered on the day while nine fatalities took the death toll to 771.

Three deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills, while one each in East Jaintia Hills, Ri-Bhoi, South West Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills. The case fatality rate in the state currently stands at 1.74%.

Of the 650 new cases, 220 were recorded in East Khasi Hills, 109 in West Garo Hills, 101 in West Jaintia Hills, 92 in Ri-Bhoi, 47 in East Garo Hills, 25 in South West Khasi Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills, 18 in South Garo Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, seven in North Garo Hills and four in West Khasi Hills.

The recoveries include 126 in East Khasi Hills, 86 in West Jaintia Hills, 66 in West Garo Hills, 38 in Ri-Bhoi, 31 in North Garo Hills, 26 in East Garo Hills, 22 in South West Garo Hills, 15 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, six in South Garo Hills and four in South West Khasi Hills.

With this significant rise in fresh cases, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 4, 819.