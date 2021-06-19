Minister ready for probe into rice deal

SHILLONG, June 18: Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla who has been in the eye of storm ever since the alleged rice scam surfaced, has asserted that he and the department is ready for an inquiry into the allegations of phoney deal.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Shylla said that he has clarified on the matter time and again but if somebody is not happy and wants an inquiry, he and the department is open to the idea.

“I can assure that there is nothing wrong from our side we have made sure that there is no scam,” the Minister said while adding that there is nothing to hide and he does not mind even if an inquiry is conducted into the allegations.

Earlier, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had categorically denied the allegations.

The Assam police are currently inquiring into the matter after the seizure of rice bags, reportedly involving Food Corporation of India (FCI), Shillong, from a private warehouse in Kamrup district.

Police had on June 1 seized ‘a huge quantity’ of rice bags from a truck at Nadiapara village under Boko police station after residents of the village, suspecting something wrong, alerted the police.

In reply to a query, Shylla said that the State Government so far has not received any report into the matter from Assam police but the department has issued a press clarification on the matter.

The Minister maintained that the concern of the department is that the state should get quality food on time from the manufacturers even as he added that the lab reports have confirmed that the quality of food items supplied by the manufacturer is good.

The Government earlier had maintained that Continental Milkose Pvt Ltd, which is an approved manufacturer and supplier of micronutrients and energy-dense fortified food under the SNP (Supplementary Nutrition Programme) has been supplying to the state in the last quarter or the first quarter of June. The complete supply of these micronutrient and energy-dense fortified foods has already been received.