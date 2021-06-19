Over 82K vaccinated in a week as state picks up pace

SHILLONG, June 18: After a brief lull, the vaccination drive seems to have picked up pace in the state once again with over 82,000 people being administered the vaccine in the last one week.

Between June 12 and June 18, a total of 82,253 people were vaccinated in the state with a record 17,265 inoculations on Thursday. 14,319 doses were administered on Friday.

So far, 5,77,546 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state including 5,02,558 first dose and 74,988 second dose.

Presently, an average of 13,000 doses are being administered each day and the majority of the beneficiaries are in the age group of 18-44 years.

The vaccination drive in the state was intensified after the state recently received substantial stock of doses from the Centre.

On Friday, officials and players of Ryntih FC came forward to get themselves vaccinated at JN Stadium, Polo. The district administration later thanked Ryntih FC for inspiring other sportspersons to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

In addition, KSU president Lambok Marngar and general secretary Donald V Thabah also got their first dose on Friday.

Positive response to vaccination appeal

Overcoming their initial vaccine hesitancy, shopkeepers and local cabbies are now coming forward to take the all-important jab, thanks to the initiative of certain Dorbar Shnong in the city.

Several shopkeepers and taxi drivers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine in localities like Nongrim Hills, Mawpat and Mawlai Iewrynghep.

Speaking about the positive development, Rangbah Shnong of Nongrim Hills, Bantylli L Narry on Friday said that the

Nongthymmai Dorbar Pyllun has been encouraging residents to get themselves vaccinated and the response has been positive. “We are all in agreement that the only way to prevent the spread of this infectious virus is that the citizens should get vaccinated,” Narry said, revealing that around 90% of the shopkeepers in the locality have got themselves vaccinated.

“They voluntarily came forward to receive the first dose of vaccine,” he added.

Narry further said that 690 residents of the locality were administered the first dose during the vaccination drive organised on Wednesday followed by a second round on Friday.

Commenting on the controversy arising out of the ‘no vaccination, no reopening of shops’ order issued by the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Narry said, “I don’t think that order was issued with any wrong intention. We have to look at the positive side as well.”

Narry admitted that some people chose to construe the order in a negative sense.

Rangbah Shnong of Mawpat, Khrawbuit Ryntathiang also said that shopkeepers and local cabbies residing in the locality have come forward to get themselves vaccinated.

“We held consultations with the shopkeepers and local cabbies on the need for vaccination. The task was not easy since people had harboured negative perceptions about the vaccine. We are not medical experts but we explained to them the positive aspect of the vaccine in laymen’s terms and the result has been encouraging so far,” Ryntathiang said.

Reacting to the order issued by the DC, he said, “The government needs to slow down. We need to create awareness and clarify on the negative perception about the vaccine. People will not come forward unless they are fully convinced.”

He also pointed out that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had made it clear that vaccination was voluntary.

Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Iewrynghep, Herlambok War also confirmed that most of the shopkeepers and taxi drivers in the locality have taken the first dose of vaccine.

The response followed a series of interactions and meetings with the targeted population to spread awareness on the efficacy of the vaccine, War said, adding that the vaccination process was voluntary.

The Executive Committee of the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong held a meeting on Friday and decided to urge shopkeepers in the locality to get themselves vaccinated to prevent the further spread of the infectious virus.

Rangbah Shnong, AS Tariang said that the Dorbar has asked shop owners and their staff to submit an RT-PCR negative report every ten days to him or the chairman of the CCMT, R. Sutnga if they did not wish to take the vaccine.