Govt always in denial mode: Opp

SHILLONG, June 19: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma has fired another salvo at the MDA government over the frequent instances of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state even in the midst of a pandemic.

He told reporters that the cases of illegal coal mining and transportation has increased despite the government talking tough.

“When we are focusing on the pandemic, they (government) are focusing somewhere else to enrich somebody against the interest of the state,” Dr Sangma said after a Congress Legislature Party meeting on Saturday.

Reiterating that the government immediately goes into denial mode whenever allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation are made, he said that the people in authority have probably been tutored to play out the drama.

“Trucks in South Garo Hills are loading coal to be transported through Gasuapara land customs station,” Dr Sangma said, adding that he has photographs with GPS locations to substantiate.

He said the modus operandi is well scripted and until and unless an independent inquiry is conducted, the truth will never be out and the people involved in the illegalities will go scot-free.

“I have already written to the Chief Justice of the High Court, National Green Tribunal and the Lokayukta on illegal coal mining. I have got some inputs after the issue was taken up by Lokayukta and I have asked my legal team to get it further examined and processed,” he said. The Opposition leader said he has so much evidence that it will not be difficult to prove the illegalities. He also said the dimensions of illegal coal mining and transportation go beyond the borders of the state border and only an independent inquiry can find the truth.