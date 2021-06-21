Govt ignoring district: Nongpoh MLA

SHILLONG/NONGPOH, June 20: Congress MLA, Mayralborn Syiem on Sunday alleged that the lack of healthcare facilities in Ri Bhoi district is endangering the lives of its people.

“They (state government) are neglecting Ri Bhoi although, at one point of time, it had the second highest number of COVID cases after East Khasi Hills,” Syiem said.

The statement comes amidst the government’s claims about boosting of health infrastructure in the state to fight the pandemic.

Stressing on the need to improve healthcare facilities during these difficult times, the Nongpoh MLA said the prevailing situation is a cause of major concern.

“At the Nongpoh Civil Hospital, there are only 18 COVID beds and they cater to the entire district. There is no ICU to treat COVID patients,” Syiem said.

He said since there is no ICU, the patients of “Stage D” of COVID are referred to Shillong but that is again risky as the ambulances in Ri-Bhoi do not have life-saving equipment.

“Many patients were referred and they were brought dead before they could even reach the Shillong Civil Hospital or NEIGRIHMS. This is the issue,” the Congress MLA said.

He also alleged that there are no anesthetist and other experts in the district.

Advising the government to convert the MCH Hospital at Umran into a Covid hospital ahead of the third wave, he said, “Despite various statements given by the government that TATA Trust will take over the hospital and ramp up its facilities, nothing of that sort has happened so far.”

Syiem said the community corona care centres (CCCCs), set up last year, have not received the financial assistance of Rs 5,000 as assured and now, the government wants them to extend the service again. He asked the government to first provide the financial support.

Recently, Congress leader, Mukul Sangma had claimed that the information provided by the government on the COVID situation and preparedness level was in sharp contrast to ground reality.

Delay in completion of Umran COVID hospital

Syiem also expressed dismay over the delay in completion of the 85-bed Maternity and Child Hospital at Umran which was supposed to be converted to a COVID hospital in Ri-Bhoi district.

Syiem said that earlier, the government had agreed to convert the hospital by June 15.

Syiem said that nothing is happening yet at the ground level.

He urged Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to intervene in view of the recent spike in COVID cases in the state, including in the district.

He added that after the construction of the hospital, non-COVID patients can be treated at Nongpoh Civil Hospital Nongpoh and other CHCs in the district so that there is no mix up of patients.