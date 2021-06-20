Huge gap in vax doses baffles Cong

SHILLONG, June 19: Opposition Congress on Saturday said there is no scientific answer to the increase in the gap between first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

After a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Opposition leader Mukul Sangma said, “When we tried to look for reasons, we could not find a scientific answer.”

The initial gap of six-eight weeks was extended to 12-16 weeks by the Centre last month.

The Congress urged the state government to take up the matter with the Centre and be realistic and scientific, stating that the extension of the gap cannot be based on the whims and fancies of somebody.

Dr Sangma said the country will not have a population fully equipped with the right arsenal and it will be unprepared to face the challenges of the third wave if the huge gap between the two jabs persists. He cautioned that the third wave may strike anytime.

The Congress leader expressed concern over the surge in the cases in the state’s rural areas.

He lamented that the quantum of tests being done is inadequate and called upon the government to ramp up testing.

The Opposition asked the government to contain the virus spread and ensure that no mutant variant emerges from the state.

The party said it received complaints that families affected by the disease in areas declared containment zones were not getting any support from the administration.

Dr Sangma asked the government to take care of the patients and their families. He said the government is found wanting in addressing people’s concerns.

‘Govt skirting responsibility on border row’

The Congress accused the government of skirting its responsibility in dealing with the Assam-Meghalaya boundary row and urged it to engage itself with the Assam government.

“I condemn this attitude of the government. The CLP has unanimously decided to urge the government to be serious by taking cognisance of the problems and engaging itself with the Assam government immediately,” Dr Sangma said.

Stating that the issue was discussed at length during the CLP meeting, he alleged the government has remained indifferent towards protecting the integrity of the state’s border.

“They don’t even talk or try to find out when petitions after petitions and representations after representations are submitted to take cognisance of those areas where there are problems,” Dr Sangma said.

“I have not seen any government which has not responded to such an important responsibility vested upon it,” he added.

“Where have their priorities gone? Is it not an area of priority and part and parcel of the promises made by the political parties in power in their election manifestos?” Dr Sangma asked.