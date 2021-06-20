Man held for derogatory remarks against DC

SHILLONG, June 19: After a joint operation of East Khasi Hills Special Cell and West Jaintia Hills Police, a person, who was under police scanner for making derogatory remarks about Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Facebook, has been arrested from Nongjngi village in West Jaintia Hills.

Police had earlier registered a suo moto case against 38-year-old Donlad Shylla, who made disrespectful remarks in a post which went viral on social media after the DC had directed shops and establishments to vaccinate their staff for reopening of shops. The Cyber Cell of East Khasi Police managed to trace the offender and with the help of police in the Jaintia Hills, the man was arrested from his village on Saturday. The accused will be produced in court, the police said.