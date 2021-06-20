MeECL may lease out land

SHILLONG, June 19: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) seems to have made up its mind to lease out a chunk of its land to a company from outside the state for the setting up of a manufacturing unit of electrical products.

The matter came to light after the Director of Corporate Affairs, MeECL had written a letter to the Director of Commerce and Industries department earlier this month for leasing out MeECL land to M/S JPM Industries Limited, Haryana.

According to the letter, the company has sought permission to utilise the corporation’s land for the setting up of a factory to manufacture products, such as Smart Metering, LED lighting, solar products and automotive parts, which will in turn generate employment in the state.

The MeECL has asked the Commerce and Industries department to intimate whether any statutory clearances and NOCs from respective department of the state government have to be obtained or submitted by the firm to enable the corporation process the matter further.