Recoveries outnumber new cases

SHILLONG, June 19: Meghalaya registered 514 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while recoveries outnumbered new cases after three days with 585 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours.

The state witnessed five new fatalities on the day, taking the death tally to 776. Two deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills and one each in West Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills, bringing down the fatality rate in the state to 1.73%.

Out of the 514 new cases, 163 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 115 in West Jaintia Hills, 63 in West Garo Hills, 57 in Ri-Bhoi, 32 in East Garo Hills, 22 in South Garo Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills, 15 in North Garo Hills, 12 in South West Khasi Hills and eight each in East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Recoveries on Saturday include 240 in East Khasi Hills, 75 in West Garo Hills, 74 in West Jaintia Hills, 37 in South West Garo Hills, 32 in North Garo Hills, 28 each in East Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi, 24 in West Khasi Hills, 23 in South West Khasi Hills, 15 in South Garo Hills and nine in East Jaintia Hills.

With this, the total number of active cases came down to 4,743.