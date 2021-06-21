390 fresh cases, four deaths in state

SHILLONG, June 20: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 390 new COVID-19 cases while four people succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 780.

3 deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills and one from South West Garo Hills.

The total number of active cases now stands at 4,587.

134 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 80 in Ri Bhoi, 50 in West Jaintia Hills, 49 in West Garo Hills, 28 in North Garo Hills, 19 in East Garo Hills, 14 in West Khasi Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, five in South West Khasi Hills and three in South West Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, 542 patients recovered from the viral infection on Sunday, including 223 in East Khasi Hills, 59 in West Garo Hills, 54 in West Jaintia Hills, 37 in North Garo Hills, 31 each in West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, 28 in Ri Bhoi, 26 in East Garo Hills, 24 in South Garo Hills, 18 in South West Garo Hills and 11 in East Jaintia Hills. The total number of people cured/discharged till date is 39,919.

A total of 5,90,921 doses – including 5,15,856 first dose and 75,065 second doses – have been administered till date.