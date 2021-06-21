Local leader seeks restoration of dilapidated bridges in SGH

TURA, June 21: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma on Monday sought action from the District Administration as well as the government to repair the dilapidated wooden bridges in South Garo Hills District and to replace them with more sturdy structures.

In his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, Greneth said that many wooden bridges under dilapidated conditions are still functioning in various roads of the district and the same is posing extreme hardships to commuters. According to Greneth, some of these wooden bridges have been functioning without repair for decades and need immediate overhauling.

Some of these wooden bridges, according to Greneth include the Champa wooden bridge, New Rompa wooden bridge at Mahadeo, Rongara wooden bridge, Gulpani wooden bridge and the Mahadeo wooden bridge all of which are along the Baghmara to Moheskola State PWD Road.

Other wooden bridges in the district include the Timtima wooden brodge, Gajaduri wooden bridge, Rongtenga wooden bridge, Prip wooden bridge, Baljra wooden bridge, Doni wooden bridge, Rompa wooden bridge and the Bugi wooden bridge under Dimapara-Ruga State PWD Road. According to Greneth, a total of nine wooden bridges can also be found along the PWD road from PHE junction to Gittinggre while two other dilapidated wooden bridges are still functioning along the Ashugre to Rimrangpara State PWD road.

Greneth also raised the issue of incomplete RCC bridges in the district two of which include the Sangkni RCC bridge and the Deku Bazar bridge. According to Greneth, although the Sangkni RCC bridge has been completed, it still needs an extension or re-sanction. On the other hand, the Deku bazaar bridge is in need of a new RCC bridge. Both these bridges fall along the Rongku-Chokpot Road to Deku Bazar.

Pointing out that the up-gradation of these bridges would bring changes in the lives of the common people as well as improve the transportation infrastructure in the district, Greneth urged both the district administration and the state government to work collectively to restore them to ease the problems of commuters.