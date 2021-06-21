HC takes up case on forced vax order

Shillong, June 20: The Meghalaya High Court has filed a public interest petition (PIL) taking cognizance of the various orders issued by the deputy commissioners that made it mandatory for shopkeepers, vendors, local cabbies and others to get vaccinated before they resume their business.

Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder and Justice HS Thangkhiew will hear the PIL on Monday.

The plea questions whether vaccination can be made mandatory and whether such mandatory action affects the right of the citizens to earn their livelihood.

The PIL states it was brought to the court’s notice that improper implementation of the government’s welfare schemes, meant for the marginalised sections of the society, has affected their right to life.

“The matters…are of profound public interest affecting the fundamental rights of the common people, necessitating immediate intervention by this court,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the Mawlai Phudmuri Dorbar Shnong, which had threatened to file a PIL in the court on the DC’s order, has decided to write to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma seeking the revocation of the order.

“We will submit our representation on Monday. We will explore all available options to pressurise the government if it refuses to revoke the order,” the Dorbar said on Sunday.