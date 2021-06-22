14 cops suspended for major lapse in Scindia’s security

Gwalior, June 21 : Fourteen police personnel were suspended for a major lapse in the security of BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after his car kept running without a pilot vehicle for several kilometres.

According to reports, Scindia reached Gwalior by road from Delhi on Sunday night, as he was to take part in the mega corona vaccination campaign on Monday. For the safety of Scindia, the vehicles of the security force had to move ahead and behind his car, but there was a misunderstanding between Morena and Gwalior when police vehicles started following the wrong vehicle instead of the car of Scindia.

As a result, Scindia’s vehicle drove for several kilometres without any protection. On reaching Gwalior, the police officer in Hazira area saw Scindia’s vehicle without security, then the officer himself piloted Scindia to Jaivilas where he was supposed to put up.

A total of 14 police personnel of Gwalior and Morena districts have been suspended after the lapse in the security came to light.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told reporters that five jawans have been suspended, while Morena Superintendent of Police Lalit Kumar has suspended nine cops.

The matter is being investigated. (IANS)