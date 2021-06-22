Injured Siwan blast accused arrested in hospital

Patna, June 21 : A day after a father-son duo was seriously injured in a bomb explosion in Siwan, the district police arrested the main accused Sagir Singh on Monday.

Ram Iqbal Prasad, the SHO of Hussainganj police station, said that the main accused Sagir who was also injured in the explosion, was arrested from a government hospital. He was admitted there.

“Sagir, after the bomb explosion, was also injured apart from victims Vinod Manjhi and his 2 year old son Satyam Manjhi. As the accused was identified by the victim, we raided his hideouts in the district. During the investigation, we zeroed in on 3 women of his family and interrogated them. They revealed the actual location of Sagir Singh,” Prasad said.

“Sagir was admitted to the hospital by changing his name,” the officer said.

The incident occurred in Judkan village under Hussainganj police station around 11 a.m. Both the injured were taken to Sadar hospital in Siwan. The doctors after giving primary treatment referred them to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment. Their condition is still serious.

As per the statement of Vinod Manjhi, he along with his son went to a nearby market to buy a packet of biscuits. While returning, Sagir, a resident of the same village, gave him a cotton bag containing some articles and asked him to carry it to the house. After travelling for some distance, it exploded.

Vinod sustained splinter injuries of his chest, stomach, and right hand. His son Satyam also sustained injuries in the stomach and both hands.

“The interrogation of Sagir is currently underway to find out his actual motives and handlers and where he obtained the bomb,” Prasad said. (IANS)