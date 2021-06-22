Daily case count lowest in 45 days

SHILLONG, June 21: Meghalaya reported the lowest single day case tally in 45 days, with 269 fresh cases detected on Monday. Moreover, 655 patients recuperated from the disease, bringing down the active case tally in the state to 4,196.

The state also registered five deaths on the day, pushing the death toll to 785. Three deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills while one each was reported in West Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi. The case fatality rate in the state currently stands at 1.72%.

Out of 269 new cases, 120 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 57 in Ri-Bhoi, 42 in West Jaintia Hills, 13 in West Garo Hills, 12 in East Garo Hills, 10 in North Garo Hills, six in West Khasi Hills, five in East Jaintia Hills and two each in South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The recoveries on Monday include 238 in East Khasi Hills, 97 in West Garo Hills, 83 in West Jaintia Hills, 77 in South West Khasi Hills, 46 in Ri-Bhoi, 28 in West Khasi Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 20 each in East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, 19 in East Jaintia Hills and six in South Garo Hills.