HC hears PIL on vax orders

SHILLONG, June 21: The High Court of Meghalaya on Monday took up the suo motu PIL pertaining to the various orders issued by the deputy commissioners that made it mandatory for shopkeepers, vendors, local cabbies and others to get vaccinated before they resume their business.

The case was heard by a two-member bench of Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder and Justice HS Thangkhiew.

During the hearing on Monday, Advocate General Amit Kumar sought time to take instructions from the concerned appropriate authority of the state government regarding the suggestions given by the Court on Monday during the course of hearing on the first matter pertaining to the vaccination order issued by the deputy commissioners.

As far as the second issue is concerned, the Court highlighted the fact that the method of implementation of government welfare schemes meant for the marginalised section of the society – which affects their right to life – is a cause of concern for the Court.

“While we are sure that the government welfare schemes are in place, the instructions to implement the schemes must also be in place. However, whether or not there is effective implementation of the schemes is required to be looked into by this Court only in order to ensure that the target group gets the desired benefits emanating from the welfare schemes,” the Court said.

The Court also directed the Advocate General to convey the observations made by this Court in this regard to the appropriate authorities of the state to be able to resolve both the issues which centre on the suo motu Public Interest Litigation.

The matter has been listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The plea questions whether vaccination can be made mandatory and whether such mandatory action affects the right of citizens to earn their livelihoods.

The PIL states that it was brought to the court’s notice that improper implementation of the government’s welfare schemes, meant for the marginalised sections of society, has affected their right to life.