Return to work, will address demands: Hek to ASHAs

SHILLONG, June 21: Two days after ASHA workers announced a pan-state strike over non fulfillment of their demands, Health Minister AL Hek on Monday implored the frontline workers call off their strike while assuring that their demands would be taken up with the Finance department at the earliest.

Requesting them to return to work, Hek said that the fight against COVID-19 was on and the first priority was to save the lives of people.

Talking about their demand, he said, “We will take it up with the Finance department as it is a matter of public grievance”.

The Health Minister also informed that under the central share of NHM, a COVID incentive of Rs 1,000 per month has been given to ASHAs since January 2020.

He said that the total fund released as COVID incentives to ASHAs in April 2020 was Rs 4.17 crore while a second tranche of Rs 4.17 crore was released on March 10, 2021. For April and May 2021 an amount of Rs 1.60 crore was released.

“Funds for all the districts have been cleared till March 2021 except for East Khasi Hills where the COVID incentives have been cleared till December 2020. Additional funds to clear all dues in the district has been released to the authorities concerned on June 14, 2021 but it might not have reached the respective district health society accounts for disbursal,” he added.

On the demand made by Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem to increase the honorarium for ASHAs from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, Hek said they would look into the proposal.

Meanwhile, KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum has asked the state government to announce a special honorarium for all the healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nongrum said that he stands in solidarity with ASHA workers and also the casual labourers who are assisting the Shillong Municipal Board staff in performing the last rites of COVID victims.

“They should be given special honorarium and the same should go to all the frontline warriors who need to be rewarded for their services,” Nongrum said.

He made it clear that the government cannot deny the special honorarium especially when it is collecting huge taxes from petroleum products which now cost almost Rs 93 per litre (petrol) in the city.

“The government should not wait for everybody to revolt and protest like the ASHA workers have done but take a step forward and encourage them in their fight against coronavirus,” Nongrum added.