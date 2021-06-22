JAC raises issues with GHADC CEM

TURA, June 21: The All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC), on Monday submitted a memorandum to GHADC CEM, Benedic R Marak, for the implementation of the long pending Garo Customary law (GCL), and also demanded the removal of non-tribal MDC Akthar Ali from the post of Chairman of the Forest Advisory Committee.

Submitting separate memorandums to the GHADC CEM, the AGHJAC, comprising several Garo organisations made a strong appeal to fulfil their demands at the earliest.

With regard to the implementation of the GCL, the committee said that the constitution empowers the GHADC to preserve, protect and rectify customs and traditions of the indigenous Garos. Pointing out that the GHADC, as the name suggests, is meant only for the indigenous Garo people, the groups raised the need to immediately prepare a separate electoral for the GHADC to exclude non-tribal participation.