Demand for restoration of dilapidated bridges in SGH

TURA, June 21: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma, on Monday sought action from the district administration as well as the government to repair the dilapidated wooden bridges in South Garo Hills and to replace them with more sturdy structures.

In his complaint to South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the GSU leader said that many wooden bridges in dilapidated conditions are still functioning in various parts of the district and the same is posing extreme hardships to commuters. According to Greneth, some of these wooden bridges have been functioning without repair for decades and need immediate overhauling.

Some of these wooden bridges, according to him, include the Champa wooden bridge, New Rompa wooden bridge at Mahadeo, Rongara wooden bridge, Gulpani wooden bridge and the Mahadeo wooden bridge — all of which are along the Baghmara to Moheskola PWD Road. Other wooden bridges in the district include the Timtima wooden bridge, Gajaduri wooden bridge, Rongtenga wooden bridge, Prip wooden bridge, Baljra wooden bridge, Doni wooden bridge, Rompa wooden bridge and the Bugi wooden bridge under Dimapara-Ruga PWD Road.

According to Greneth, a total of nine wooden bridges can also be found along the PWD road from PHE junction to Gittinggre while two other dilapidated wooden bridges are still operational along the Ashugre to Rimrangpara PWD road.

Greneth also raised the issue of incomplete RCC bridges in the district two of which include the Sangkni RCC bridge and the Deku Bazar bridge.

According to Greneth, although the Sangkni RCC bridge has been completed, it still needs an extension or re-sanction. On the other hand, the Deku bazaar bridge is in need of a new RCC bridge. Both these bridges fall along the Rongku-Chokpot Road to Deku Bazar.