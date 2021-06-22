Push for scientific coal mining

SHILLONG, June 21: The government is weighing scientific coal mining more than seven years after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a blanket ban on rat-hole mining.

A government official told The Shillong Times that the Mining department has given top priority to commence scientific coal mining under the provisions of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had passed an order allowing coal mining operations in the state but subject to compliance with the provisions of MMDR Act, Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 and permission granted by the landowners. To speed up the process, a mechanism has been put in place for processing applications, facilitating prospecting operations and granting mining leases, the official said.

It was learnt the SOP has been notified to provide guidelines to the applicants for obtaining mining leases for coal. The Ministry of Coal has conveyed previous approval for granting prospecting license to five applicants.

Stating that the Directorate of Mineral Resources is also taking up prospecting operations on behalf of the applicants and work has been already initiated, the official said mining lease will be granted after completion of prospecting operations and obtaining of previous approval of the central government.

The official said the work being done will lead to the commencement of legal coal mining following the orders from the Supreme Court.

Coal mining is a major source of livelihood for people in different parts of the state. Ever since the NGT ban was enforced, instances of illegal mining of coal and its transportation have kept coming to fore.

The illegal activities increased in the last few years during which several people had lost their lives in coal mine mishaps in East Jaintia Hills. Search and rescue operations after the last such incident, which occurred on May 30, are still continuing.

Opposition Congress has been all along very vocal on the issue. There have been demands for an independent probe into illegal coal mining activities and transportation of coal. Now, the coal miners are hoping that the process of legal mining will begin soon.