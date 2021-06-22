Hamlet asks Ministry to reconsider green nod

SHILLONG, June 21: Soil and Water Conservation Minister, Hamletson Dohling has requested Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar to reconsider the environment clearance issued to Star Cement for expansion of its mining operations at Brichyrnot in East Jaintia Hills.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, Dohling said, “Despite stiff opposition from villagers and NGOs in the public hearings held on 19.10.2019, 31.01.2009 and 21.11.2020 conducted by the Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya, it seems that environmental clearance has been issued based only on the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner by exempting the requirement of public hearing.”

He said that villagers and various NGOs of the state have opposed the said project since it will affect the environment and pollute the Lukha river and also affect the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary located adjacent to the proposed mining area.

“I request you to kindly reconsider for withdrawing of the said environmental clearance for the welfare of the people of the area and the district as a whole,” Dohling said.

The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) had earlier written to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) demanding recall of the environmental clearance issued by the Union Ministry to Star Cement Meghalaya Limited.