Semblance of normalcy in city as markets open

SHILLONG, June 21: After over seven weeks of lockdown, Shillong is finally limping back to normal with economic activities being permitted by the district administration.

On Monday, most of the shops in Khyndai Lad, GS Road and Iewduh were open for business with a fairly large number of customers visiting the markets. Hawkers were also seen peddling their wares in several parts of the city.

The traffic situation in the city was close to normal with a large number of vehicles seen on the roads in stark contrast to the deserted roads seen earlier.

Most of the restaurants and eateries were open though only for online deliveries. Takeaways and dine-ins were not permitted.

Government offices were open but only with a minimal number of employees.

Shopkeepers and customers were seen adhering to SOPs by wearing masks and sanitising their hands before entering the shops. In some shops, temperatures of customers were being recorded in addition to their phone numbers and addresses.

As on now, inter-district and intra-district movement of people is being allowed on production of valid documents and passes.

The administration has said that shops dealing in non-essential items have been partially allowed to open on regulated basis.