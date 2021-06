Fresh cases exceed recoveries

SHILLONG, June 22: Fresh cases surpassed recoveries as Meghalaya registered 421 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while 341 patients recuperated from the disease moving the active case tally to 4,273.

Furthermore, three people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 788. One death each was reported in East Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi. The case fatality rate in the sate came down to 1.71%.

Out of 421 new cases, 82 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 65 in Ri-Bhoi, 60 in West Jaintia Hills, 56 in West Garo Hills, 41in East Garo Hills, 42 in South West Garo Hills, 30 in North Garo Hills, 19 in East Jaintia Hills, 12 in South West Khasi Hills, nine in South Garo Hills and five in West Khasi Hills.

Recoveries on Tuesday include 94 in West Garo Hills, 88 in East Khasi Hills, 38 in Ri-Bhoi, 27 in South West Khasi Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 15 each in East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, 14 in West Khasi Hills, 13 in South Garo Hills, 12 in West Jaintia Hills and four in East Jaintia Hills.