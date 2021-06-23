No headway in Krem Ule ops

SHILLONG, June 22: Rescue efforts in Krem Ule, East Jaintia Hills, failed to yield any positive outcome even on Wednesday, albeit mapping of walls is under progress to remove loose rocks, bamboos and debris from inside the main shaft.

Continuing their operation, NDRF and SDRF teams on Wednesday inspected the water level and found it had receded by one foot, which then allowed the rescuers to lower one more submersible pump in addition to the existing one to increase the pumping rate.

The de-watering procedure resumed at shaft two and about 13.85 lakh litres of water was pumped out.

On the other hand, despite a week gone by, nobody has come forward to claim the body which was retrieved from the mine.

Meanwhile, it has been clarified that the amount of water pumped out on June 21 was 13.50 lakh litres and not as reported.