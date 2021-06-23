NEC employees’ body donates Rs 3 lakh to set up Covid care centre at Nongrim Hills area

SHILLONG, June 23: The North Eastern Council Secretariat Employees’ Welfare Association (NECSEWA) offered financial aid to the members of Dorbar Shnong (Nongrim Hills) for a Covid Care Centre at the NEC Secretariat today in presence of members of Dorbar Shnong and senior officials of NEC as a humanitarian gesture.

A cheque of Rs 3 lakhs was handed over to the headman Dorbar Shnong, Nongrim Hills, Bantylli Nari by Patron NECSEWA and Secretary NEC, K Moses Chalai, according to a Press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Shri K Moses Chalai said, “It is heartwarming to know that in such a crisis situation, community has stepped forward to counter the challenge.”

He also said, “As a token of commitment to the society, NEC is extending support to Dorbar Shnong because these are trying times and if we are together, we can overcome the challenges.”

Appreciating the gesture of NEC, the headman Dorbar Shnong, Bantylli Nari said, “NEC has always extended support to Dorbar Shnong and as the cases kept surging we passed a resolution from the Dorbar to start our own Corona Care Centre to especially cater to the weaker section of the society and NEC came forward to help us.”

He further informed that random tests are being carried out in the area and at present there are about 11 cases. He also mentioned about a quarantine centre is also in the pipeline so that the economically backward section can also benefit from it.