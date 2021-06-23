Three state hospitals to get oxygen plants

Shillong/Tura, June 22: Japan and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have helped set up three oxygen generator plants at the civil hospitals of Nongpoh, Jowai and Tura.

The plants, which can produce up to 800 litres of oxygen per minute, will immensely help the state in treating the critically-ill Covid-19 patients.

Official sources said altogether eight oxygen generator plants are being installed in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura with the help of Japan and UNDP. The plants have the capacity to serve around 1,300 beds.

Launching the plants in Tura, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his appreciation to the Government of Japan and UNDP for enabling the state fight the pandemic in a much stronger way.

On the inauguration of the other two plants in the state, the chief minister informed that Health Minister A L Hek did the honours at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital PSA Plant while MLA W Shylla dedicated the Jowai MCH Hospital-PSA Plant on the same day and time to the people of the respective regions.

“The true nature of friendship can be confirmed in times of difficulty like now. Oxygen generation plants supported by Japan and UNDP have proven our strong relationship. I would like to also thank UNDP staff on the ground, who worked tirelessly to set up the plants in a very timely manner,” Sangma said.

Principal Secretary of Health, Sampath Kumar said ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen for the treatment of Covid patients in the state had been a challenge.

“I express my sincere thanks to Government of Japan and UNDP for the support extended to strengthen the state district hospitals at Tura, Nongpoh and Jowai by installing PSA oxygen plants which is critical during this time of the pandemic,” Kumar said.

To support India’s ongoing Covid response, the UNDP, together with the Government of Japan, is strengthening the health and social protection systems.

“Japan is always happy to provide development assistance to the Northeast where we feel a special historical and cultural closeness. I hope that these oxygen-generating plants will serve well and help as many people as possible for a long time to come,” said Japanese Ambassador to India, Suzuki Satoshi.

UNDP Resident Representative in India, Shoko Noda said: “UNDP stands committed to supporting Government of India to fight Covid-19 in partnership with development partners and UN sister agencies…

“I am pleased that our several months of effort to provide end-to-end service to install and set the oxygen generation plants up and running has come to fruition. Together, we can better prepare for future crises.”