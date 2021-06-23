BJP dissidents to press Shah for change in leadership

SHILLONG, June 22: Simmering internal dissension of state BJP over organisational leadership is likely to resurface once Home Minister Amit Shah visits the state next month. According to some dissident party leaders, the issue of change of state president will be pressed for by them.

Dissident leaders, who did not want to be named, on Wednesday said that a sizeable chunk of state leaders will raise party’s leadership issue during Shah’s visit and they are adamant to their demand for a change of state party president.

These leaders said that they will raise the serious crisis looming in the organisation which, if not addressed soon, will compel most of the current leaders to quit the party.

The dissidents are critical of BJP president Ernest Mawrie for creating a disaffection among coalition partners alleging corruption against the government.

They recalled that South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai was the first leader to revolt against Mawrie, while pointing out that the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma enjoys full confidence of central and regional BJP leaders.

“This neutralises Mawrie’s allegations against the government and his tall claims to his unilateral decisions were in consultation with central leaders,” the leader said.

They also said that Mawrie and his team have alleged corruption charge against their own coalition government which itself is against the party decision of being a part of the coalition that would benefit the opposition Congress.

In addition, the dissident camp will submit a detailed report to the national president JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the violations of party norms by Mawrie.

“We also stick to our demand to remove party president Ernest Mawrie and treasurer Sarwan Jhunjhunwala after the Covid crisis in the country comes to an end. The matter will be aggressively pursued, along with other important issues of the party which need to be resolved urgently, failing which mass exodus will become unavoidable,” some of the leaders said.

Amid the infighting within the State BJP camp and growing clamour for change in the party’s leadership, senior BJP leader and Health Minister AL Hek earlier had expressed willingness to take up the post of state party president, if offered.