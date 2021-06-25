Huge boost to vaccination as several Garo Hills villages touch cent percent coverage

TURA: After initial hesitation by many villagers across vast areas of Garo Hills to take the covid vaccine, a sea of change is suddenly beginning to take shape as awareness drives along with Community Covid Management Team meetings backed by support from health and block officials is turning things around.

Having witnessed the rising casualty figure and the unending rise in infections, targeting not just the elderly but even the youth and children, many of those who initially opposed the vaccine drive have begun to realize the seriousness of the situation and are now coming forward to get the jab.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has praised the teams involved in the vaccination drive across the district and on Thursday gave his congratulations to the Asanang Primary Health Centre that caters to Rongram Development Block region for achieving 100% coverage after initial weeks and months of hesitancy by many of its inhabitants.

Singh said that this has been successful because of persistent efforts through a lot of awareness and CCMT meetings in the villages held by the PHC staff and the block officials.

Releasing data, the deputy commissioner informed that Rongram registered 100 percent vaccination of adults in the age group of 45 and above, while the vaccination figure for those in the 18+ has already touched the 96 percent mark.

Two other villages under Rongram development block, Allagre and Jengjal Kama also covered 100 percent vaccination of all those in the age group of 45 and above.

“Congratulations to Dr Toksie and her team , Mrs Shelley Ch Momin BDO and her Block Team , ICDS team, Market Committee, CCMT. We need youth of Rongram Block to come forward and lead for 100 % vaccination of their area,” said DC Ram Singh as he encouraged them to reach the goal of total vaccination.