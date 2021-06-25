Rampant tree felling inside Assam forest makes green campaigns ‘ineffective’

GUWAHATI, June 25: The Assam forest department might have intensified campaigns against illegal timber trade but rampant deforestation in some reserve forests only brings to the fore a stark reality – that effective steps have not been taken to prevent timber smugglers from cutting precious trees.

For instance, Singra Forest Reserve situated between Boko and Singra under West Kamrup divisional forest office, is home to several invaluable trees, but faces the danger of being reduced to barren land.

Sources informed that more than 100 immature sal and other invaluable trees in the reserve forest have been cut in the past couple of days by timber smugglers.

“Now the character of the once dense forest has changed because of the negligence of the forest department. Smugglers have been cutting sal trees at will and selling them in the riverine areas beside the Brahmaputra,” alleged a conscious citizen of the area.

There are even allegations that some unscrupulous officials are hand in glove with timber smugglers.

“Forest officials have been seizing saw mills in the riverine areas but they have never tried to prevent deforestation in the reserve forest areas not too far from the forest range or beat office,” the resident alleged.

Sources informed that smugglers cut the trees and ferry the wood logs through hand carts and stock them somewhere in the nearby villages. Subsequently, the timber is transported to the riverine areas in mini and big trucks.

When asked about the rampant tree felling inside the reserve forest, the divisional forest officer of West Kamrup division said that he would make an on-the-spot visit and thereafter take requisite action.

The state forest minister had announced a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments on forest land and other protected areas while illegal encroachers were evicted from Borduar reserve forest in Kulsi range under Kamrup West Division on Thursday.

“This is an irony. While the forest department talks about acting tough against illegal encroachers in forest land and protecting valuable forest resources, on the other hand, timber smugglers continue to run amok, carrying out rampant deforestation inside reserve forests,” the resident said.