Skeletal public transport to operate in Shillong, EKH from Monday

SHILLONG, June 25: Meghalaya Government has decided to allow 15 per cent of public transport barring buses, to operate in Shillong and 30 per cent in the outskirts of East khasi Hills from Monday.

Health Minister AL Hek today informed that the decision was taken in line with the High Court order. He further stated that taxi operators would have to display their vaccination certificate in their vehicle. As of now no buses will be allowed to operate.

The Health Minister also informed that restaurants and hotels will be allowed to open but only for home delivery and takeaways.

Hotels and tea shops will be allowed to open in the rural areas, but will not be allowed to serve food inside the tea stalls.

He also informed that ration would be provided to persons staying in Corona Care Centre. Earlier, it was given to only those who are in home Isolation.