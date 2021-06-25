Increasing coke plants in EJH worry panel

SHILLONG, June 24: The Environment Coordination Committee, Elaka Sutnga, East Jaintia Hills, has expressed concern over the illegal coke plants mushrooming in Elaka Sutnga.

Legal Adviser of the Committee, Reading War, said that in the past few months, the number of illegal coke plants have increased in Elaka Sutnga.

“It is of grave concern for the general public of the Elaka. Therefore, after the complaint by the residents and Dorbar Shnong, the youths of the Elaka, under the banner of Environment Coordination Committee, had to come forward to protest against the illegal coke plants,” War said in a statement.

Stating that the waste and toxic emission from the factories are hazardous to the health of the nearby populace, he said that several villages such as Moopala, Sookilo, Sutnga, Umlawang, Mookympad, Tluh, Jarain, Sakhain, Sakhian Mooliment, Latyrke, Lamyrsiang, Moolamylliang, Lelad, Tangnub, Byndehati, Umtyra, Umrangso, Nongrim Hills, Nongsning, Jalaphet Bri-Sutnga, Moolait Bri-Sutnga, et al, have been affected.

War said that as per the RTI application sought from MSPCB, there are 37 coke plants in East Jaintia Hills that have applied for the clearance from the concerned authorities. However, only five coke plants have obtained Concern to Operate (CTO) and seven coke plants have obtained only Concern to Establish (CTE). The rest are operating without any valid documents in the East Jaintia Hills district, he said.

“Surprisingly, the MSPCB is granting CTE and CTO to 12 units of coke plants without ascertaining and conducting survey of the location despite the notified guidelines for establishment of coke plants. These coke plants are operating and are established near the inhabitation areas, school, church, stream and rivers that show that MSPCB flouting its own guidelines,” War said.

He further cast aspersions on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for his statement the Budget Session last year.

“The Chief Minister during the Budget Session said that 21 coke plants have been detected in the state where only four have been operating legally and the rest are illegal. Also, the CM stated that closure notices have been issued to the illegal coke plants and action will be taken as per law. However, there are countless numbers of the coke plants have been obtained Clearance Certificate from the Single Window Agency (SWA) in the last few months,” he said.