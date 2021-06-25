CEM’s adviser gives the lie to claims, seeks probe

SHILLONG/TURA, June 24: Recently appointed Chief Adviser to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the GHADC, Akki A Sangma, on Thursday sought an investigation into the recent allegations made against him in the media claiming that the statements are baseless and politically motivated.

“I have been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha since 2014, and on 28.5.2020, I was appointed as the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJP Youth Wing) Meghalaya Pradesh. I have always been a committed and sincere karyakarta of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the allegations made intends to completely demean the party establishment itself, which is not only inappropriate but also unfortunate,” Sangma said, while clarifying the allegations.

With regard to questions raised about his educational qualifications, Sangma said that the allegations were completely false and unfortunate that such statements and claims are being allowed to be published in the media.

Leaders debunk charges against Chuba Ao

Meanwhile, the State BJP has condemned the allegation made by president and other members of the party’s Tura City District BJP that party’s Meghalaya in-charge, Dr M Chuba Ao, is sourcing one per cent of the central funds.

A joint statement issued by BJP legislators — AL Hek, Sanbor Shullai — and National Council Member Bashailang Khongwir said that all persons involved in making derogatory remarks should be expelled as the “allegations are a figment of their wild imagination”.

“This,” they stated, “was a classic case of anti-party activity and warrants immediate disciplinary action of the strictest nature as a district president has made a scathing attack on the state in-chargeand national BJP leader, which cannot be tolerated as BJP prides itself on being a disciplined party”.

They have also asked state party president, Ernest Mawrie, to intervene into the matter.

Moreover, even Akki A Sangma said that the allegations are completely false and unfounded and made with the intention to malign the image of the party leader and the party itself.