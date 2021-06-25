State logs 420 fresh cases, 10 fatalities

SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya on Thursday reported 420 new COVID-19 cases and ten deaths taking the number of fatalities past the 800-mark to 807. The number of recoveries on the day dipped to 298.

126 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 58 in Ri Bhoi, 54 in West Jaintia Hills, 49 in West Garo Hills, 41 in West Khasi Hills, 29 in East Garo Hills, 21 in South West Khasi Hills, 15 in North Garo Hills, 10 in South Garo Hills, nine in East Jaintia Hills and eight in South West Garo Hills.

There were 69 recoveries in West Garo Hills, 58 in East Khasi Hills, 48 in Ri Bhoi, 45 in West Jaintia Hills, 23 in North Garo Hills, 21 in East Garo Hills, 15 in South West Garo Hills, 10 in South Garo Hills, five in South West Khasi Hills and two each in East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Seven deaths were recorded in East Khasi Hills, two in West Jaintia Hills and one in East Garo Hills.

As of now, the state has 4,424 active cases while the number of people cured/discharged has risen to 41,647.

On Thursday, 10,976 persons were administered the vaccine including 9,630 people in the 18+ age group and 1,216 people in the 45+ category.

So far, a total of 6,40,773 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state including 5,64,829 first dose and 75,944 second doses.

revealed that Meghalaya has registered around 8,000 deaths from January till May 2021, out of which 400 have been recorded as COVID fatalities.

Dr War acknowledged that there is a slight flattening of the COVID curve and the Health Department was hopeful that an aggressive vaccination drive will provide additional protection to the people.

On the Meghalaya High Court’s observation on the vaccination drive, Dr War said the government will take strong action against anyone who spreads misinformation.

Echoing the same, Health Minister AL Hek lauded the High Court order and requested people to cooperate with it.