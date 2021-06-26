Church losing its saltiness

By Torist Mark

A number of articles have appeared in The Shillong Times which were critical of the Church and its role in today’s society. Mention may be made of articles by Patricia Mukhim and Toki Blah. We welcome such write-ups which stand like a mirror for us who call ourselves Christians, to ponder and challenge us in how far we have stood for the truth and lived by the Book. Patricia Mukhim in her article (ST, Jan 4, 2021) has indicted us of communal bias and stealing public money. “Christians in the Government and in politics have been lying through their teeth about the existence of illegal coal mining”. Of course, the writer does not stereotype all Christians but when Christian leaders and those in responsible positions betray their Christian principles, the world notices and remarks.

Toki Blah in his article (ST, Jan 9, 2021) has likened the Church to the three monkeys – hear nothing, see nothing and speak nothing” Blah says, “Christians refrain from speaking out freely and fearlessly on burning public issues.” It is indeed sad if the Church has lost its prophetic role and respect in society. If the Church is silent, it may lose respect and soon, as trends indicate, we may even lose our freedom to express our opinions.

Vishal Mangalwadi a respected Christian thinker and social activist in his article, “How deep are our democratic roots?” mentioned our democratic freedoms and how we may lose them. He writes, “The Bible believing evangelical church especially, needs to wake up, for it alone can strengthen the roots of freedom in India. Why? Simply, because ultimately stable political freedom comes from man’s submission to the rule of God’s law. Even a casual glance of world history would conclusively show that.

Many Christians perhaps do not even realize that political freedom is God’s desire for us. When God granted political freedom to the Jews from Egypt, He taught them how they could maintain their freedom. He gave them the Law. God’s law gives us freedom because it guarantees our fundamental rights. When God said ‘Thou shall not steal,’ He meant that each one has a right to his property of which he cannot be deprived. When He said ‘Thou shall not kill,’ He affirmed our fundamental right to life and our fundamental duty to protect life, because it is God’s law.”

A keen visitor to our state observed that we are slowly destroying our beautiful environment and natural beauty. The prophet Isaiah had to remind the Israelites what God said, ’I made the earth and everything that grows on it. I am the source of life for all who live on this earth.’ The way we treat and exploit this land appears as if we are the sole owners of the earth and we can do whatever we please. We forget that God has entrusted us to be stewards of His creation. See how we have circumvented the NGT ban on illegal mining and brought to our State not only shame but loss of precious lives. Who is responsible? Of those 30/40 who attacked Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma in November 2018, I am sure some are members of the Church. Instead of disciplining its members I am afraid the Church has become a mute spectator. We justify things by being diplomatic and tactful so as not to displease our financiers. One church leader even said, “If we start calling out wrong-doings we shall lose many members of our Church.” We are afraid to take the route that Jesus took, who threw out all those money changers whom he accused of turning the place of worship into a den of thieves.

The world has become so corrupt that many believe we are living in the last days as mentioned in the Bible where people will love only themselves and money. They will be cruel, godless, ungrateful, heartless and hateful. One may argue, why blame the Church? Blame the individuals who make the Church. Two characteristics which all of us are exposed to are greed and covetousness. Much of what happen in our state is because of these two characteristics. As Christians we are taught to avoid them. We call them SINS because they are acts that break God’s moral laws. Now greed is a desire for possessing more than one needs especially money and property and covetousness is extreme desire to acquire or possess. Gandhi once said that God has provided everything for man’s need but not his greed. To live contentedly is the gift of God. The road to happiness is paved with contentment not greedy gain or lack of faith in God’s loving provision of our physical needs.

Solomon, the wisest king and richest man had this to say as a warning to those who attempt to find joy without God.” I have seen something terribly unfair. People get rich but it does them no good. Suddenly they lose everything in a bad business deal, then they have nothing to leave for their children. They came into this world naked and when they die, they will be just as naked. They can’t take anything with them and they won’t have anything to show for all their work. That’s terribly unfair. They leave the world just as they came into it. They gain nothing from running after the wind. Besides all this they are always gloomy at mealtimes and they are troubled, sick and bitter.

So, what is the best thing to do in the short life that God has given us? I think we should enjoy eating, drinking and working hard. This is what God intends for us to do.” (Ecclesiastes 5:13-18, CEV version)

A little research on the lives of those who acquired ill-gotten wealth by corruption and unfair means and how they end their lives will vindicate what Solomon said long ago.

Coming back to the role of church, someone has rightly said, “Instead of the church changing the world, the world is now changing the church.” We still remember the tourism fund offered by the Central Government to the churches hanging like a bait which some members won’t hesitate to grab. Sometime the church is guilty of diverting earmarked development schemes of the Government to Synod or ABK meetings. I know of some church forums where heated discussions on political activism and electoral politics is taking place and the younger generation reject the warning of their elders not to play with fire lest they burn themselves. Indeed, some have burnt themselves. When Jesus said, “Render to Caesar the things that are his and to God the things that are God’s, he meant that we should be good citizens without compromise or conflict. Surely, He would not want his church to dominate the state nor to be controlled by it. As Christians we called to not only witness the truth but to live and stand for the truth.

Someone asked a senior pastor why there is so much evil in this world? The pastor reminded them of the story Jesus told about the farmer’s field. The farmer had sown wheat and the enemy came at night and scattered weeds. The wheat and weeds grew alongside. When the servants asked the master if they should pluck out the weeds. The master said, “No, in doing so you may pull out the wheat too. Let them grow together until harvest time. Then we shall gather the weeds and burn them.”