Frontline forest staff trained on handling GPS devices

GUWAHATI, June 26: A training programme was conducted by Law Enforcement

Monitoring (LEM) team, Tiger Research and Conservation Division (TRCD) of biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak on basics of GPS and learning patrol navigation using GPS for frontline staff of Mushalpur Division of Baksha district on Friday by following all the Covid protocols as per government SOPs.

Sixteen frontline staff participated in the training. Dipul Barman, DFO, Mushlapur Division, Baksa requested Aaranyak to conduct the training as he identified the need of GPS training for the frontline staff in doing their law enforcement patrols effectively and record observations from their patrolling duty efficiently.

The training started with a classroom presentation at Batabari Range Office of Mushalpur Division of Baksha district on basic introduction to GPS and its different functionalities by Prosenjit Sheel and the field practicals were assisted by Pronit Basumatary, Gayatri Dutta,Ivy Farheen Hussain, Mukesh Kherkatary and Mizing Baro.

In addition to GPS basics, the frontline staff were trained to do patrol navigation using GPS which was new to them.

The Frontline staff have highlighted the training need of this nature more for the frontline staff and requested Aaranyak to conduct more refresher GPS training in the coming days.

They also shared that they have a limited number of GPS devices with them which makes it difficult for them to record crucial observations from the field which they come across during their patrolling duty.

Patrollers liked ‘the patrol navigation using the GPS’ part and expressed that the lesson will

immensely be helpful for them navigating to a point effectively and accurately.

The programme was also attended by Abbas Dewan, Assistant Conservator Forest (ACF) and

Phukan Chandra Deka, in charge Batabari Range Office.