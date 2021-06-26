Govt rules out realignment of Shillong-Dawki road

SHILLONG, June 25: Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD, Prestone Tynsong, on Friday asserted that the Shillong-Dawki road will pass through the proposed alignment.

He was reacting to recent opposition to the felling of some iconic English pine trees in Upper Shillong. The trees were lopped off for the construction of a four-lane road from Rilbong Junction to Upper Shillong as a part of the Shillong-Dawki road project.

Asserting that the government had obtained clearance for the project, Tynsong said the Forest Conservation Act mandates compensatory afforestation for the number of trees brought down and the government is committed to it.

He said the PWD has already paid the compensation to the Forest department, which has acquired land in West Khasi Hills for compensatory afforestation.

Tynsong said it is the duty of the Divisional Forest Officer concerned to deal with the issue of felling of trees.

Stating that the construction of the road will go as per the proposed alignment, he said the department is committed to ensure greenery and it will make sure the environment is safeguarded.

Reacting to the High Court’s order on the suspension of work till next hearing, Tynsong said the state government has furnished all relevant papers to the Court.

On the slow progress of the project, he said only 7-8 per cent of the work has been completed since the government did not allow labourers to work during the lockdown.

“Hopefully, once the situation improves, the work will gather pace. The company is also bound to complete the work at the earliest,” Tynsong said.

Meanwhile, Mylliem MDC, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, has backed the project and said the residents of the area had suffered a lot in the past due to the perennial problem of traffic congestion.

Making it clear that the locals are looking forward to the new road, Lyngdoh said although there will be some collateral damage, yet one must look at the bigger picture which the project will bring.

He said this is the only road which connects Shillong with West Khasi Hills and Sohra.

Assuring that minimum damage will be caused to environment, Lyngdoh pointed out that the road will lead to boosting of trade and commerce between Meghalaya and Bangladesh and this will benefit the people of the state.

Lyngdoh slammed Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, for expressing ignorance on the damage to the trees. He questioned how the chief minister was not aware of the project’s details when various departments are involved in the construction.