KHADC asks govt to render financial aid to Dorbar Shnong

SHILLONG, June 25: The KHADC on Friday adopted a resolution to petition the state government for financial succour to various Dorbar Shnong who have assisted in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

While introducing this resolution on the first day of the summer session of the KHADC, CEM Titosstarwell Chyne said that ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Meghalaya, the Dorbar Shnong has left no stone unturned to assist the government and the district administrations to contain the spread of the virus and in running the community quarantine centres.

The Dorbar Shnong has also managed in distributing essential commodities to the families who have been affected by lockdown. They have also been able to arrange the volunteers to ensure that the people strictly follow the SOPs during the opening of shops in their respective localities, Chyne said.

He added that the KHADC has also spent a total amount of Rs 19 lakh to provide monetary aid of Rs 1,000 each to the ones under quarantine.

Seconding the resolution, Mylliem MDC, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, suggested the executive committee to beseech the state government to help the daily labourers and local taxi drivers who have been are out of work due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

The other MDCs who supported the resolution include PN Syiem, Lamphrang Blah, Balajied Rani, Gabriel Wahlang and others.

Requiem

The KHADC, during the day, also paid tributes to former chairman of the Council, Hectorious Marweiñ.

Participating in the customary obituary reference, Chyne said Marwein was the former MDC of Umroi constituency and was the chairman of the KHADC between 1999 and 2004.

He added that Marwein was also the first chairman of the council to remain in his chair for full term.

A one-minute silence was also observed.