Third body pulled out

Shillong, June 25 : Rescuers on Friday retrieved a third body from the coal mine at Krem Ule, Umpleng in East Jaintia Hills.

Personnel from NDRF, SDRF, SRT and the district administration assisted the Navy team in retrieving the body from the main shaft.

East Jaintia Hills DC, Ethelbert Kharmalki said that after spot inquest the body was taken to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

So far, no one has come forward to identify or claim either of the three bodies, Kharmalki said.