Trucker killed in Mawblei road mishap

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 25: A trucker was killed on the spot after the vehicle lost control due to break failure and overturned at Mawblei on Friday morning. The handyman, however, survived the mishap while sustaining severe injuries.
The truck (AS 01 DC 8200) was en route to Assam from Jowai, but it met with the fateful accident on reaching Mawblei.

