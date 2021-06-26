Need to renew pact on Umiam Hydro project: CEM

SHILLONG, June 25: KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne has accentuated the need to renew the agreement on the Umiam Hydro project with the MeECL.

Replying to a query raised by Congress MDC Charles Marngar, Chyne expressed surprise that after the agreement was signed on September 4, 1971, it was never renewed.

“The Executive Committee has formed a committee to examine the matter in detail before we pursue with the state government to renew the agreement. This agreement was signed with the Assam State Electricity Board,” Chyne informed.

He maintained that the government should have renewed the agreement at the time when Meghalaya attained statehood.

“The issue now is more complex since the electricity board has been converted into a corporation with three separate entities. I will convene a meeting to discuss this matter as soon as the situation improves,” Chyne said.

He also sought suggestions from the members on the matter. “There is a need to renew the agreement on the Umiam Hydro project with the MeECL,” Chyne said.

Marngar also asked if there is a provision in the agreement to pay compensation to the farmers who are affected by this project.

To this, Chyne replied that the terms of agreement are very strong and cover every aspect.