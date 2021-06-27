Relatives identify bodies retrieved from Krem Ule

Shillong, June 26: More than a week after rescuers recovered the first body from Krem Ule in East Jaintia Hills, relatives have come forward to identify the bodies.

After much efforts put in by the combined team of rescuers including personnel from NDRF, SDRF and the Navy divers, three bodies have been retrieved from the mine so far.

After the first body of the trapped miners inside a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills was recovered on June 16, a week later the second body was found on June 24 and another body was recovered on June 25.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki informed that the district administration has handed over the bodies to the relatives.

The two bodies that were earlier recovered from the coal mine have been identified as Anowarul Islam son of Siraj Uddin resident of Najatpur Katigorah, Assam, Abdul Sakur son of Maklichur Rehman resident of Pingajal, PS Badarpur, Assam, and were handed over to the relatives on Friday.

However, the body of Shyam Charan Debberma son of Sukuram Debberma of 23, Darjeeling Para, Gram Sayadchara, north Tripura was handed over to the family members on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the operation before resuming the dewatering process, the rescue teams verified the level of water before the Navy divers resumed operation. It was found it the water level has risen by 22 feet.

During the dewatering process, about 8.64 lakh litres of water was pumped out from shaft one and

about 16.20 lakh litres of water was pumped out from three number of pumps from the shaft two.

It was informed that the Navy did not dive today due to maintenance of diving equipment. Dewatering process continues.